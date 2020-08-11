Former BJP district chief Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat when he went out for a morning walk on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chaprauli area of the Uttar Pradesh district.

According to reports, three unidentified men opened fire at Khokhar when he was out on a morning walk.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed Khokhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow alley between the fields with big crowd of villagers and police personnel taking stock of the situation.

According to a report in NDTV, the police have said that Khokhar was shot multiple times while he was walking in the fields that he owns.

“We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. however, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. there seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case ” Ajay Kumar, Baghpat police chief was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the killing of the BJP leader and ordered a probe into the incident. He has also asked for a report within 24 hours.