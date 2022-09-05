BJP leader shot dead in his car in Bharatpur, Rajasthan

A senior local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly shot dead by some unknown assailants in Bharatpur City, Rajasthan last night, while he was driving his car. The 40-year-old deceased, who was said to be a Railway Committee advisor, was sought at Jagheena Gate.

The Station House Officer Galta Gate, Ramnath said, the deceased has been identified as Kripal Singh, who was a leading property dealer in the city.

“The assailants came on three bikes and two cars and opened indiscriminate firing at him,” SHO said.

After receiving bullet injuries, Kripal was admitted to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against 11 suspects, on the statement given by his brother and efforts to trace them is being carried out.

“Few suspects have been apprehended and they are being interrogated,” said the Sho.

Bharatpur District BJP functionary Shailesh Singh has demanded a fair inquiry in the matter and demanded the arrest of all the accused at earliest.