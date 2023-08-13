BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand’s Latehar, condition critical

In a shocking incidence a BJP leader was shot at in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday evening. Rajendra Prasad Sahu who was a former vice-president of the zilla parishad is in critical condition according to police.

Police stated that the incident happened around 6 pm, near Doon School in Balumath police station.

Two unidentified men arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach.

“After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre. Since his condition was critical, he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi,” he said.

The incident is being investigated from every possible angle, the SP said.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the persons involved in it,” he said.