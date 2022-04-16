BJP leader Ashok Koul stresses for boosting party reach in remote areas

In a bid to counter growing influence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the hinterland of Jammu division, BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul on Saturday stressed the need to boost reach of the party in remote areas.

Koul, who is on 4-days visit to Kishtwar, addressed several organizational meetings at Kishtwar, Parder, Nagseni, Atholi, Sohal, Gulabgarh, Tattapani, Dossa, Chamoti, Bhonjva and other places of district Kishtwar.

J&K BJP General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Sharma was among those who accompanied Koul.

Koul while addressing the meetings stressed strengthening the organization at the ground level especially in the remote areas of the district by boosting the public working there. He said that the remote areas often remain ignored in terms of development.

He lamented that earlier political parties ignored the requirements of these areas. Locals from these remote areas felt hood-winked on the behest of parties like NC, Congress and PDP.

Koul, during his 4-days tour, addressed several focused meetings of local party leaders and asked them to acquire complete knowledge of public welfare schemes funded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government.

Party leader Munish Sharma interacted with the Morcha activists during the meetings and asked them to strengthen the Morcha teams at the ground level.

He also focused on the role of Morcha in organizational working.