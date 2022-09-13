Gearing up for the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the Vision Document Portal to seek suggestions from the people across Himachal Pradesh.

The portal was launched by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and Vision Document Chairman along with Rajya Sabha Member Sikander Kumar in the party office on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons at the event Suresh Kashyap claimed that his party had released a Vision Document, before the Assembly elections of the year 2017 and fulfilled all the promises after the party came to power. It also tried to exceed beyond what was promised and implemented various schemes with huge success.

“The people had instilled faith in BJP then and helped to form the government with full majority. Same will be repeated in the coming future and the people will yet again lead the party to power,” he asserted.

“During the previous Assembly elections, our vision document was prepared based on the suggestions of about 7 thousand people. This time we aim to seek suggestions from around 50,000 people, through the offline and Online mode. Vision Document portal will receive online suggestions so that our vision document benefits the entire population and cross-section of the state,” BJP state president said.

He further claimed, “The people of the state have witnessed the benefits of double-engine government. The developmental works and the welfare schemes have made up their minds to change the tradition of anti-incumbency by bringing back the BJP to power.”

Vision Document Chairman Sikander Kumar said, “21 sub-committees have been formed for the execution. The committees will be sending letters to all sections of the society to seek their suggestions and will review them for the vision document.”

“We have launched the web portal and will get suggestions on Whatsapp number as well. The first draft of the Vision Document will be submitted by September 20,” he added.

Suresh Kashyap further said that the tour programme of BJP National President Jagat Parkash Nadda has been finalized.

“He will cover all four parliamentary constituencies, while meeting the local bodies’ members, and elected representatives of the PRIs. On September 18, he will visit Solan, Hamirpur on September 19, Mandi on September 20, and Kangra on September 21,” he said.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on September 24. He will address the massive first-ever youth rally of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha. Around one lakh youths are expected to participate in the rally, he added.