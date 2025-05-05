BJP launches ‘Pakistanis Quit India’ stir across Jharkhand, targets INDIA bloc, State Govt

In a marked escalation of its campaign on national security and illegal immigration, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a series of coordinated protests across Jharkhand under the banner of ‘Pakistanis Quit India,’ a slogan evoking pre-independence resistance but aimed now at what the party claims is unchecked infiltration by foreign nationals in the state.

The central protest, held in Ranchi, was led by Leader of the Opposition and BJP State President Babulal Marandi, who along with senior leaders marched from the District School Ground to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, raising slogans and submitting a memorandum. The BJP alleged that several Pakistani citizens are residing illegally in Jharkhand, particularly in the state capital, but the state government has failed to identify or act against them.

Mr Marandi, addressing party workers and the press, asserted that “despite specific information,” including claims of Pakistani families residing in Ranchi’s Doranda locality with ties to Karachi, the state administration has taken “no tangible steps” to verify or deport them. “Where there is an INDIA bloc government, there is hesitation, even paralysis, when it comes to acting against illegal foreign nationals,” he remarked, sharpening the party’s political attack.

Similar protests were held at district headquarters across Jharkhand. In Bokaro, BJP leaders, including former MLA Biranchi Narayan and district president Jaydev Rai, held a dharna outside the DC office, raising slogans such as “Pakistanis and Bangladeshis Quit India.” Mr Narayan said the people of Bokaro have long raised concerns over the presence of undocumented migrants, especially from Bangladesh. “After the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the anger is nationwide — and Bokaro is no exception,” he said.

The BJP’s central demand was for the immediate identification and deportation of all Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in the state. The party also criticised the absence of the Deputy Commissioners at several protest sites, calling it symbolic of the administrative “nonchalance” under the current government.

Prominent BJP figures present at the Ranchi protest included State in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, General Secretary (Organisation) Karmveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepak Prakash and Aditya Sahu, senior leader Pradeep Verma, and Ranchi MLA CP Singh. Mr. Bajpai termed it “deeply ironic” that while public sentiment is strongly aligned against Pakistan-sponsored terror, the state government has not even begun the process of identifying illegal foreign residents.

The protests come in the backdrop of heightened political activity and growing concerns over national security following the Pahalgam incident. While the BJP has framed the issue as one of national interest, the state government is yet to formally respond.