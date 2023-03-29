BJP Kerala chief booked for remark against CPM women leaders

The Kerala Police have registered a case against BJP’s state president K Surendran for his disparaging statement against the women leaders of the CPI-M.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) state secretary C S Sujatha at the Cantonment Police station here under IPC sections 354 A and 509.

Speaking at a women empowerment programme organised by the Mahila Morcha in Thrissur on Sunday, Surendran likened the women leaders of the CPI-M to mythical demoness ‘Poothana’.

Surendran, while addressing the meeting, had said that the women leaders of the CPI-M were all becoming fat by extorting money from the people and then making fun of the women of Kerala.He did not stop there and went on to say that “they have become like Poothana and are mocking the women of the state.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Youth Congress Kerala secretary Veena S Nair has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Women’s Commission against Surendran’s slanderous comments against CPI-M women leaders.

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday came to the defence of the CPI-M women leaders who were insulted by BJP state president K Surendran.

He expressed surprise at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan’s silence on the issue.

“Why is the CPI-M leadership not filing a case against Surendran, when otherwise the CPI-M’s practice is to slap defamatory cases in fictitious and false cases against their detractors? We will take up the case legally, if the CPM decides to continue their stoic silence,” Satheesan told media persons here.