BJP is the only national party, claims Nadda

Criticising family-run parties, JP Nadda on Friday claimed that the BJP was the only national party in the country and the only one which can fight against the BRS and drive it out of Telangana since the others will resort to compromises.

Nadda was in Hyderabad along with national general secretary BL Santosh to attend the inaugural session of BJP’s State Council meet at Ghatkesar to discuss poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

With the Congress once again occupying the prime Opposition space in Telangana as the Saffron party lost its steam following the defeat in neighbouring Karnataka Nadda tried to boost the morale of party leaders and cadres ahead of the polls.

“The BRS Government, which has played with the future of youth in Telangana, needs to be defeated and sent back lock, stock and barrel. This fight can be fought only by the BJP since the rest will all compromise, ” said the BJP president.

He also listed out the regional parties in various states to prove his point that all of them were family enterprises incapable of fulfilling people’s aspirations. He slammed the Congress for ignoring regional aspirations, which he said led to the formation of regional parties.

“The only political party which is fighting as a national party is the BJP, and note my words today or tomorrow it will be the BJP in every state where with ideology the party will be working for a strong nation. I am never afraid of these dynastic parties and there will be fights among brothers. The people of the country will never accept it. This country believes in issues. India’s democracy will never be subservient to any particular family,” said Nadda.

Currently, the BJP is struggling to make its presence felt in South India after its loss in Karnataka. The BJP president asked party cadres and leaders to fan out in the districts and the interiors and approach the voters with the development agenda of the Modi Government.

The prime minister recently announced the setting up of a tribal university, national turmeric board as well as Krishna tribunal to adjudicate water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.