BJP is getting tremendous support in Himachal Pradesh: PM

Prime Minister Narender Modi said that with a hat-trick on the cards, the BJP is getting tremendous support in Himachal Pradesh, which shows people’s faith in the politics of development.

“I need blessings to make a powerful India, to make a Viksit Bharat, to make a Viksit Himachal,” said Modi, while addressing two public meeting in the state at Mandi and Nahan to garner vote for Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangna and Suresh Kashyap for Shimla LS seat on Friday.

The BJP-NDA alliance has secured more seats than needed for a majority and the four seats from Himachal Pradesh to this tally would be the icing on the cake, he claimed, adding that Himachal will make it a hat-trick with BJP winning 4 seats and Congress zero.

“The people of Devbhumi don’t let anything go to waste, so no Himachali will let their vote go in vain,” claimed Modi.

Recalling Himachal Pradesh as the ‘Sankalp Bhoomi’ for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Modi said, “The Palampur session of the BJP marked a historic moment as we resolved to build a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This signifies Himachal as a land of determination for the construction of the Ram Mandir.”

The Congress’ alliance with the INDIA bloc reflects extreme casteism, nepotism, communalism, and opportunism, driven by selfish motives, he charged.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “This country isn’t shaped by those who rely solely on their ancestors’ legacy. It’s forged by those who emerge from humble beginnings, climb the heights of success, and contribute to its growth.”

He further said the Congress prefers an India marred by poverty, crises, and pervasive problems, aiming to regress the nation to its former state.

Their agenda signals a backward shift in the country’s development trajectory, he alleged.

Blaming Congress for neglecting the border areas of the country, he said, “When it came to building roads in the border state, the Congress was helpless. The Congress was afraid that if the road was built, the enemy would come inside. Such timid thinking does not match with Modi’s temperament.”

“Unlike Congress, Modi has invested many times more funds to build roads and infrastructure on the borders. Today, hundreds of kilometers of roads have been constructed along the border, significantly improving the lives of both the soldiers and civilians residing in these areas,” he said.

Modi criticized the corruption, misgovernance, and anti-women policies of Congress party while highlighting the welfare and developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP-NDA.

During his address at Nahan in Sirmaur district Modi remarked that while he was acquainted with the place, the ambiance today felt entirely different.

“I used to work within the organization, organizing elections among people, but I’ve never been able to hold such a large rally here in Sirmaur,” he reminisced, adding that today’s rally will be the biggest in the history of Sirmaur.

“The love and blessings of the people always make me feel like a Himachali. Times have changed, but Modi hasn’t. The relationship between Modi and Himachal remains as strong as ever,” he asserted.

“Mandi Lok Sabha constituency spans from one end to the other, connecting the Beas and Sutlej rivers, encompassing remote areas like Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi, and Bharmour. Despite these challenging terrains, people have come from far and wide for such a large gathering today,” he said.

Appealing to the public to vote for BJP he said, he has come to Himachal to seek the people’s blessings for the formation of a BJP government for the third time.

“I don’t seek blessings for myself, nor for my family, nor for my community. I am seeking blessings to build a strong India. I seek blessings for the development of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and for the progress of Viksit Himachal,” said Modi.

He said the Congress deceived the people of Himachal Pradesh with plenty of lies and false promises just to gain power.

“The people of Himachal trusted them, but the promises made to be fulfilled in the first cabinet were not fulfilled. Instead, the cabinet itself fell apart. Congress had promised to give Rs 1500 to the people, but they didn’t fulfill that promise,” he said.

In the first cabinet, they pledged to create one lakh jobs, but they failed to do so, he said, adding that this is ‘Taalebaaz’ (One who locks) Congress, which has even locked the commission that conducts job exams.

Accusing Congress government in Himachal for misappropriation of funds, he said, “I will uncover the extent of embezzlement that has occurred with the funds allocated during times of disaster, and identify those responsible for looting. I pledge to return these funds directly to the people of Mandi.”

The people of Himachal Pradesh have been fed up with this deceitfulness for years, he claimed.