BJP in touch with PDP for possible electoral tie-up in J-K: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday hinted that the BJP was possibly in touch with the PDP through RSS leader Ram Madhav who was recently appointed the BJP’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly election.

Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP is perhaps the only party in J&K that has good relations with Ram Madhav, he said.

“There are no two opinions that Madhav has best relations with the PDP. And it was he who brought PDP and the BJP on the same platform in 2014 to form an alliance. Perhaps, he has been brought back for the same purpose again,” Omar added while talking to newsmen at Kangan in Ganderbal.

Replying to a question whether the BJP-PDP will again join hands, Omar said “Let them get the assembly seats first”.

Referring to the statement of Satya Pal Malik on re-appointment of Ram Madhav to oversee the BJP election campaign in J&K, Omar said the former Governor had very close ties with the ruling BJP at the centre. “He would better know, he was sent here as Governor by the BJP and whatever happened in 2019 happened under his watch”.

Omar said the decision of separatist leaders to join mainstream parties and contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir indicates an ideological change in the secessionist camp. “Earlier, the separatists would raise the boycott bogey whenever elections were held”. Separatists contesting the polls have vindicated the stand of the National Conference that violence will not resolve any issues.

“We have maintained it all along that whatever we can achieve will be achieved through democratic ways. If the separatists have developed faith in democracy, it is an achievement for us. Irrespective of which political party they join”, he added.