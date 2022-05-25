BJP to hold high-level meeting to mark 8th anniversary of Modi govt, 2024 LS polls

Keeping in view 2024 Lok Sabha polls to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting with Union Ministers and top leaders on Wednesday at the party headquarters.

During the meeting, the party has planned to finalize the programmes to celebrate the eighth anniversary of PM’s theme of ‘Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan’ and discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the party source, there will be a discussion on the execution of 15 day-long programmes related to ‘Seva, Shushan, and Gareeb Kalyan’ and the target is to reach people with all the policies and programmes of the government.

According to the party insiders, the meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others will be present at the meeting.

As per the sources, during the meeting there will be a discussion on how to take forward the public welfare schemes brought by the BJP government among the people.

“All the MPs will be entrusted with the responsibility to strengthen the party before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will be instructed to get engaged in work in their respective areas,” stated party insider.

Apart from this, today another meeting was held chaired by Nadda with a plan to strengthen the party booths across the country.

The BJP sources said that all the general secretaries were present at the meeting and all MPs and MLAs were connected virtually in the meeting.

“The main agenda of the meeting is to strengthen the weak booths by reaching out to people in these areas, sources informed. Each MLA has been given the responsibility of 25 weak booths whereas MPs were tasked with 100 such booths each,” stated the party source.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, for which the party plans to celebrate various events across country from May 30 to June 14 at the grand level.