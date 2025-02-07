BJP hits back at Hemant govt’s ₹1.36 lakh crore claim, calls it misleading

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly countered Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s demand for ₹1.36 lakh crore in pending dues, accusing him of misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s order to mislead the public.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo stated that the Supreme Court’s August 2024 verdict in the Mineral Area Development Authority vs Steel Authority of India case makes no mention of any such amount for Jharkhand. He alleged that the JMM government, struggling with financial mismanagement and unfulfilled poll promises, is resorting to misleading claims to divert attention.

Shahdeo clarified that the court has ruled that pending dues will be paid in instalments over 12 years, starting in April 2026, with no provision for interest or penalties. However, the Hemant government is demanding ₹60,000 crore in interest, which the Supreme Court has explicitly denied.

He further claimed that the Soren government had promised populist schemes requiring over ₹2.5 lakh crore in the next five years but is now struggling to generate funds. The Maiya Samman Yojana is an example—initially promised for all women but later modified with eligibility conditions.

On February 4, during JMM’s 53rd foundation day event in Dhanbad, Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the central government, warning that if Jharkhand’s dues were not cleared soon, his government would take legal action and might even halt coal mining operations. He alleged that Jharkhand had faced injustice since independence and declared that if the state flexed its strength, “the entire country would be plunged into darkness.”

Soren also criticised Union ministers for failing to raise the issue of pending dues after returning to Delhi from Jharkhand. He accused opposition MPs of remaining silent on the state’s rights. Responding to the Union Coal Minister’s remarks on high land prices in Jharkhand, Soren asserted that if the central government wanted land for mining, it must pay a fair price.

The tussle between the state and central government over pending dues is intensifying. While the BJP dismisses it as political propaganda, the JMM presents it as a fight for Jharkhand’s rightful share. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, this issue could become a major political flashpoint in the state.