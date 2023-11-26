BJP Govt inflicted financial blows on small and medium traders: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday accused the BJP Government at the Centre of acting against the small and medium level traders, and said things have become difficult for the small business operators.

The Congress leader further alleged that the sole aim of the Centre was to protect a few select big industrialists, as the ruling dispensation has been facilitating easy loan availability to them, as they took away the money which was for uplifting commoners of the country.

Addressing the ‘Vishal Pratigya Rally’ as part of Delhi Congress “Jawab Do-Hisab Do” campaign here in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Lovely said the fear of sealing was always over the heads of small, middle and medium traders, and claimed that people here have now taken a pledge to defeat the BJP at all seven Parliamentary seats in the capital in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, who was also present at rally said, if the Congress had not passed the Special Protection Act-2006, over 30 lakh people, including shopkeepers, small, medium and middle traders would have been rendered jobless.

He further said that Congress had made amendments to the Master plan-2021, during September 2013 to notify mixed use of 2183 roads, and accused the central and Delhi government of not providing any facilities in the said places.

According to Maken the then Congress government had made the amendments to provide relief to the people of Delhi.

The Congress leader alleged further saying that the government in state and centre have not formulated any development policy for Delhi’s unauthorized industrial properties, but have kept the traders on tenterhooks by giving only short-term extensions to prevent sealing and demolition.

The Delhi Congress also accused the government alleging that MCD had collected nearly Rs 5080 crore from the traders of Delhi as conversion and parking charges, however, have not made any improvement in parking at the Karol Bagh Zone, Central Zone and South Zone.

The Delhi Congress chief further pointed out that parking was a major issue in the city, for which the BJP was solely responsible.