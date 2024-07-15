BJP govt in UP misusing educational institutions: Ajay Rai

The state Congress president charged the RSS preachers, who allegedly stay in college hostels and guest houses, with committing crimes. He cited the incident of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as

Accusing the BJP government of misusing educational institutions, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai alleged that RSS preachers are staying in college hostels and guest houses.

Rai charged the preachers with committing crimes citing the incident of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as proof.

Advertisement

He said while the public is reeling under problems like inflation, the BJP is ignoring the issues related to governance and lying about investment.

“The government claims 66 per cent of investment in entire India has taken place in UP which is false. The government should tell how much investment has been made in the state in the last five years,” he added.

Referring to the statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the BJP Working Committee meeting yesterday, the Congress state president asked what he wanted to convey by making statements like roads remaining empty in Moharram.

On the paper leak, he asked why the government does not respond to this issue that concerns every youth in the country.

The state Congress chief said the internal fights of the BJP can be gauged from the fact that the Deputy CM himself is talking about the pain of the workers. After Ayodhya, the BJP lost the Badrinath Dham seat in Uttarakhand. Congress will defeat the saffron party in other upcoming elections in the state, he asserted.

Contradicting the tall claims of the UP government, he said the NITI Aayog report shows that the health services of UP are at 18th place in the country.