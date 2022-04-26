BJP gains majority in valley’s Baramulla municipal council during visit of Jitendra Singh

On Tuesday, in a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained an absolute majority in the north Kashmir’s Baramulla Municipal Council with 7 councillors of other parties joining the BJP during Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh’s two-day visit.

After the formal joining into BJP by 7 Municipal Councillors belonging to other parties, the BJP is now in a position to elect its own President in a house of 19 members.

The formal induction of these Councillors into the BJP fold took place soon after Dr Jitendra Singh concluded his detailed meeting with senior BJP leaders in which he recalled the old times of BJP’s struggle in the Valley and also recalled an incident in 2011 when one of the woman members of the party was subjected to inhuman torture for carrying the party flag.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP has seen testing times in Kashmir, but the consistent commitment of its hardcore workers over the years has succeeded in finally convincing the masses that BJP stands for equal participation and justice for all sections of society and all religions. People have now understood that non-BJP parties in Kashmir always tried to paint a wrong image of BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sincere leadership and sensitive approach has cleared all the misgivings, he said.