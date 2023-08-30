BJP eyes December for Lok Sabha polls amid Opposition concerns

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) seems inclined to fast-track the Lok Sabha polls to December. Several Opposition li eaders have expressed concerns that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections could be moved ahead of schedule. BJP seems pretty confident of a win in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prominent political leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have voiced the apprehension.

In anticipation of Assembly elections scheduled in five states later this year, as well as the Lok Sabha elections, the government recently announced a price reduction of Rs 200 per cylinder for domestic cooking gas. Currently, a 14.2kg LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder in Delhi costs ₹1,103. Starting Wednesday, the price will drop to ₹903.

On August 29, Nitish Kumar mentioned that for the previous seven to eight months, he had been expressing the view that the NDA government at the Centre might consider early Lok Sabha elections due to concerns about increased BJP losses resulting from opposition unity.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Mamata Banerjee remarked that the BJP could potentially hold the Lok Sabha polls in December, asserting that all choppers have already been booked by the saffron party for their campaign.

This isn’t the first time such claims have been made. Similar predictions were made before the 2019 general elections, but the elections took place in April-May 2019, and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on June 3, 2019. Following the elections, the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed the union government, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second time in a row.

The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to conclude on June 16, 2024. Two major alliances are gearing up for the forthcoming elections. One of the contenders is INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), primarily composed of center-left to left-wing opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress. The other major player is the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) primarily composed of center-right to right-wing parties led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the law, the Election Commission can issue notifications for elections to any House no sooner than six months before the expiration of term of that House. Based on this legal provision, elections could potentially be held as early as December this year.

