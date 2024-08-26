BJP distances from Kangana’s remarks on farmers protest; Cong demands her expulsion

Amid barrage of condemnation from various quarters, the BJP on Monday distanced itself from its MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers’ protest and said the actor’s views do not reflect the stance of the party.

The Congress, which has slammed the BJP over the Mandi MP’s remarks, demanded her expulsion from the saffron party.

The actor-politician stirred a controversy after she compared the farmers’ protest to potential “Bangladesh-like anarchy” in India. She claimed outside forces were conspiring to destabilize the country, and credited the government’s leadership for preventing such efforts.

“Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of the farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it would not have been the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded,” Kangana added.

In a statement, the BJP said, “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ protest is not the opinion of the party. The BJP expresses disagreement with the statement of Kangana Ranaut.”

The BJP said Kangana is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on policy issues of the party.

“Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statement in future. The BJP is determined to follow the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,’ the party said.

Reacting to the BJP’s statement, Congress’ Chairperson of Social Media Supriya Shrinate at a press conference at the party headquarters said,

“If you have any objection to what your MP Kangana said, then expel her from the party. Tell Kangana to apologize to the farmers with folded hands. If you cannot do this then you yourself should apologize to the farmers of this country.”

“By saying this is not our opinion, it will not work. Those who insult farmers have no right to sit in Parliament,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned Kangana’s remarks and demanded her to apologise.

In a communique, the SKM said, “The SKM has taken note of the shockingly derogatory and factually incorrect comments made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in an interview. It is extremely painful that this MP, who is a habitual abuser of farmers, has now taken the extreme step of calling Indian farmers murderers, rapists, conspirators, and anti-national.”

“We demand that BJP MP Kangana Ranaut immediately issue an unconditional apology to farmers of India for her inappropriate and incorrect statements and uphold the dignity of her office, failing which SKM shall have no option but to issue a call for her public boycott, ” it said.