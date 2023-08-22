BJP dig at MLC Kavita over women’s quota triggers spat with BRS

Accusing the BRS of paying only lip service to the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Telangana BJP ridiculed the ruling party for giving tickets to only seven women. The BRS, in turn, slammed the saffron party for alleging lying in wait to poach BRS MLAs denied renomination.

The spat began with Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy posting a photograph of BRS MLC and the chief minister’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha with a caption, “Bangaru Kutumbam family members created drama in Jantar Mantar demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. In Bangaru Kutumbam Mathematics reservation led to 6 seats (3+3=6)being given to women by the BRS party this time.”

‘Bangaru Kutumbam”, which literally means golden family, is a satirical reference to KCR’s slogan of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ or golden Telangana. The BJP often accuses the chief minister of promoting his family’s interest at the cost of that of the state. Reddy’s dig is at Kavitha who had sat on a protest in Jantar Mantar demanding the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill but her own party gave tickets to only six women.

Kavitha hit back accusing the BJP of waiting to poach disgruntled ticket aspirants as it does not have enough candidates for all the 119 constituencies.“Speaking of ticket distribution by the BRS party we understand your frustration and confusion. You were waiting to poach our candidates who did not get the tickets. Please don’t link your political insecurities to women’s representation,” Kavitha said in a post.

She went on to point out that the chief minister had suggested a way out. “ Hon’ble chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao believes that without a Constitutional right in place just like that of local bodies that now gives 14 lakh women a chance to represent this is not possible at the national and assembly level. CM KCR garu has proposed a formula to increase the number of seats in Parliament and reserve one-third of them for women leaders. BRS party does not sell jumlas like the BJP,” she added.

The BJP also suggested that KCR chose to contest two seats since he was not sure about winning from Gajwel.“KCR contesting from 2 seats including Kamareddy in North Telangana shows his fear and insecurity as BJP continues to surge and get support from all sections including tribals and scheduled castes,” claimed Reddy.

The BRS, this time around, is trying to woo the Reddy caste by giving away 39 seats to them, followed by backward-class candidates. The Reddys are mostly backing Congress this time. The BRS also left very few seats to minorities, certain that AIMIM will compensate for its lapse.