Sense of trust, confidence towards BJP developed across India: Rajnath Singh

Highlighting the pro-people ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there has been a sense of trust and confidence developed across the country towards the party.

Singh met BJP workers here to boost their morale. BJP MP Raju Bista was also present at the occasion. Addressing the BJP workers, the Minister said, “Never desire for a post. I never demanded or desired for any position. I never demanded a ticket. I went to jail during the Emergency. I believe if one keeps working hard, results will automatically come.”

“The perception of the people about the BJP has changed. There has been a sense of trust and confidence across India towards the BJP. A lot of difference is there between India after 2014 and India before that. Today, India’s reputation has risen on the international level. The world now takes India seriously,” he stated.

Referring to Russia-Ukraine war, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a commendable job in evacuating students from war-torn Ukraine.

He said, “Right now the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on. Prime Minister talked to US President. Our Prime Minister did a commendable job and took our children out from there. He talked to the Russian President and Ukrainian President.”

Singh said BJP has reached the heights due to the hard work of the party workers.

“BJP has its own ideology. Other political party fights elections only to form a government. BJP fights elections to build a society and empower the people.

Who would have thought that a Prime Minister would come and build toilets for the people, provide houses to live in, tap water to every house, land to the landless and get health insurance of Rs 5 lakh?” stated the Minister.

Singh further attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal governmnet and said it kept people deprived of facilities.

“I know that the West Bengal government is not providing many facilities in Siliguri but we want the BJP government should be formed in the state and ensure facilities to the people,” he said.