BJP demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation over comments against women

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday protested against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his objectionable remarks against women and demanded his resignation.

Hundreds of BJP’s women workers and party leaders, under the leadership of its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, demonstrated near the Bihar Bhawan. They also burnt the effigy of Kumar.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said, “The statement made by Nitish Kumar is quite shameful. If the chief minister of a state is making such statements in the Assembly which fulfills the aspirations of the people, it reflects his mentality and thinking towards women because such words were never heard before in any Assembly.”

Advertisement

“Nitish Kumar has shown how can a person stoop so low. His undignified statement is unpardonable. The JD(U) leader’s apology in the House (Assembly) will not work, he will have to resign from his post.”

The Bihar chief minister on Wednesday apologised for his remarks amid widespread condemnation from various quarters, including political parties and rights bodies.

“I apologise if my words were wrong … I take back my words,” he told reporters in Patna.

Kumar had made the remarks in question on the floor of the House in Bihar Assembly during the tabling of the caste census report on Tuesday.

Taking note of the remarks, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, urging him to take strong action against the chief minister and expunging his statement.