BJP conspiring to take away voting rights: Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that the BJP was conspiring to take away the voting rights of the people, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said inequality is increasing in the country along with inflation, corruption, injustice and crime.

He said, “If you are not alert even now, BJP will take away the right to vote in future.”

Yadav was speaking at the Banda-Chitrakoot worker training camp under Jan Jagran Abhiyan at Pandit JN Degree College in Banda on Thursday.

Attacking PM Modi on his Independence Day speech, SP president said, “The dream of a developed India is being shown from the Red Fort, while here the American company supplies pulses, oil, rice and sugar, the man among us is only a delivery boy, only works to deliver.”

“Conspiracies are being hatched to divide the society and Samajwadi Party is fighting against the conspiratorial policies and false propaganda of the BJP,” he said while adding that the BJP government has no answer to inflation, unemployment and corruption. The government tortures those who oppose inflation by sending them to jail, he alleged.

Yadav said the Bundelkhand Expressway is the worst example of corruption. “They copied us, but that too requires intelligence. They have constructed this highway of 300 km for Rs 15,000 crore but when people travel they feel uncomfortable.”

Citing the schemes launched during the SP regime, he said that this government changed them and increased corruption. When dial 100 was changed to 102, the policemen increased their rates.

He further alleged, “In Varanasi, the government sent a father-son duo to jail for raising their voice about the price rise of tomatoes while on questioning unemployment, the chief minister starts talking about the population. Today the youth do not have jobs and employment. Unemployment is increasing continuously.”

SP president said that his party will fight the BJP by making a strategy and defeat it. Today, unemployment, inflation, corruption, injustice and crime are at its peak but the BJP government is not accepting the problem. But this will be the reason for their downfall. He said that the India alliance and the PDA together are going to win all the 80 seats in UP.