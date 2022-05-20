BJP clan panic stricken, holding meeting due to Congress govt’s successful new schemes: Gehlot

Alleging that it is their agenda to defame the government on non-relevant issues, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday commented that the ‘BJP Kunba’ (clan) was panic-stricken and hence holding an immediate meeting in Jaipur after the Congress’ Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur last week which was a great milestone.

“Assembly polls are coming up in the state by the end of next year, how to defame the government, this is their agenda. So you have to understand that as soon as our Chintan Shivir was announced at Udaipur, the BJP Kunba announced it in Jaipur because they are terrified and nervous since our Chintan shivir was very successful “, Gehlot told media outside the PCC office where he went to offer floral tributes to late Jagannath Paharia, former CM, here.

“Public can understand, I think this time people will decide whether to vote in favour of Congress, bring Congress to power again because we have done such things which are nowhere in the whole country. The health services, the education sector in the whole country, the way work is being done in water, electricity, medical education, roads and social security in Rajasthan, I understand that very little is happening in other states”, he elaborated.

“We did not allow any riots in Karauli, Rajgarh (Alwar) and Jodhpur as there were minor incidents of arson, no one was killed. Whatever happened at these places was all pre-planned and a few bjp leaders are the main accused. Their main agenda is how to defame this government”, he recalled.