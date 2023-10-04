BJP chief Nadda launches 51-Rath on “Apano Rajasthan”

BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday flagged off a saffron-colour 51-Rath (chariot) styled as “Aapno Rajasthan, Sujhav Aapka, Sankalp Hamara” to cover all 200 constituencies of Rajasthan seeking public opinion before the assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at a special function in Birla Auditorium here, Nadda said they should seek the public opinion to know what they actually want from the new government when formed after the elections due in December and their comments on the drawbacks of the incumbent Congress government in Rajasthan.

” Rajasthan will become stronger with your suggestions. This resolution letter is not a document at all. This is our goal, which we have to accomplish. Congress ruled for a long time. The culture of Congress was that their leaders would apply lime in the forest and tell the public that a road would emerge from there. The innocent public accepted it in elections only to feel cheated later.” he observed.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s “Mission-2030” whose posters and banners are displayed on city roads, Nadda categorically said, “Gehlot Saheb, 2023 comes before 2030. Have you forgotten the count? Gehlot Saheb, you will get Gulati (somersault).”

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia joined Nadda during the flag-off ceremony.

Hundreds of saffron-colour bikes were given to the party workers to travel along with the Rath with each vehicle annexed with a box in which the public can put their written opinions.

This is BJP’s fourth campaign after Jan Aakrosh Yatra, Nahi Sahega Rajasthan, and Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to make election atmosphere and woo voters from far-flung areas of the state in 200 assembly constituencies in the last year.