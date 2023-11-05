BJP candidate sets nationalism criterion for voters

Sitting BJP MLA and a candidate from the Indore district in Madhya Pradesh Malini Gaur courted controversy when she said she was averse to seek vote from anyone who does not chant Vande Maatram and Bharat Mata ki Jai, and she does not need their votes.

Addressing media persons in Indore, Malini Gaur said she wants votes from only those who say Vande Mataram as she does not like those who do not say Vande Mataram.

The BJP candidate from the Indore-4 constituency did not stop there, but went on to say that she does not require the votes of such people. “I will not ask for votes from those who do not say Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Maatram. We have an ideology of nationalism and we do not support people who are anti-national.”

Reacting to the BJP leader’s statement, the Congress said the BJP was trying to divide society on religious lines sensing defeat in the elections. Congress leaders condemned Malini Gaur’s statement and said the BJP was scared, as it knows it is facing a severe defeat in these assembly polls.

The state assembly polls in MP are due on 17 November.