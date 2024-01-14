BJP banks on Modi to reverse electoral setbacks in Kerala

Encouraged by the positive response Prime Minister Narendra Modi received during his recent visit to Kochi and Trissur, the BJP leadership in Kerala seems determined to overturn the party’s history of electoral setbacks in the state.

The success of PM Modi’s spectacular roadshow in Trissur on 3 January has inspired the party leadership to organise more such roadshows featuring PM Modi at various places across the state.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Modi will attend the marriage ceremony of actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter at the Guravayur Sree Krishna temple in Trissur. Modi’s presence at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter appears to be a calculated political move as Suresh Gopi is likely to be declared as the BJP candidate for Trissur Lok Sabha constituency. With Modi attending the marriage of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, the event is sure to be transformed into a campaign platform for the actor-politician.

After attending the marriage ceremony on Wednesday, the Prime Minister will proceed to Kochi where he will address the booth-level office bearers of the BJP at Marine Drive.

The state unit BJP will use the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ slogan, which proved to be a success in the recent Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, in Kerala as well to reach out to the voters.

According to reports, efforts are also being made to ensure PM Modi visits the capital city next month.

Modi visited the Guruvayur temple for the first time after his swearing-in as the Prime Minister in 2019. This time, Modi will visit Guruvayur before the general election.

BJP leaders in Kerala claim that the party got a positive response from the Christian community through its Christian outreach programme in the state. Speculation is rife that the PM might meet some Church leaders during his visit to Kochi on Tuesday.

In 2019, the party’s vote share in Kerala was 15.53 per cent. However, BJP leaders claimed that a recent survey conducted by the party shows more than twice this percentage support PM Modi in the state.