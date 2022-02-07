BJP appreciates Delimitation Commission’s draft report

BJP J&K, on Monday, welcomed the Delimitation Commission’s draft report saying that the panel has arduously accomplished the difficult job to ensure fair play in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Abhinav Sharma, the spokesperson.

In a statement, the BJP leader said that Delimitation Commission has consummately done an impeccable job to remove the ambiguity and bring in total justice by redrawing the boundaries of constituencies and making other changes for the upcoming political contests going to be held in the Union Territory.

Referring to National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah’s criticism of the draft proposals of the Commission, the BJP leader said that former Chief Minister’s uttering is on expected lines and there is nothing new in the tantrums by the octogenarian leader.

Abhinav made it clear that the Delimitation Commission comprised of “seasoned people” having more than adequate experience and speaking against them is Dr. Farooq’s compulsion and not his wisdom because the years old castle which the Kashmir centric parties have erected to ensure political mileage unfairly has been broken in one go and the delimitation panel has created an even turf for all the political parties which is pinching the NC leader.

J&K BJP Spokesperson commended the Delimitation Commission for doing the work arduously and in a failsafe manner to ensure fair game to all.

He said that this was necessary to fulfill the aspirations of all the people of the UT as earlier the things were manipulated to give an edge to certain people and parties in the erstwhile state of J&K as was evident in many of the elections held earlier in the region.

He said that BJP welcomes the draft report prepared by the delimitation panel in its present form.