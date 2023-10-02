BJP and NDA are being steered by Adani, KTR says

Hitting back at the prime minister, Narendra Modi, the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Monday said while the steering of the BRS was safely in the hands of the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP was being steered by Adani.

While addressing a public rally at Mahabubnagar, on Sunday, the prime minister had alleged that steering of the car (the poll symbol of BRS) was not in the hands of KCR. Although he did not name the AIMIM, the dig was a familiar one, often repeated by BJP leaders.

While laying the foundation of the IT Tower in Malakpet along with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, KT Rama Rao raised the issue. He said, “I want to clarify that the BRS’s steering is safely in the hands of KCR and that of the Hyderabad constituency is in the hands of (AIMIM’s) Asaduddin Owaisi. However, the BJP’s steering has gone in the hands of Adani and not pradhani (prime minister). Adani sahib is running the BJP and NDA.”

Rao also pointed out that Hyderabad was a shining example of peace and communal harmony. Challenging both the prime minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to show another such example of harmony where no incidents of lynching in the name of religion or any communal disturbance has taken place.

He praised the Muslim community of the city for readily postponing the procession of Milad-un-Nabi since it had coincided with the culmination of Ganesh Utsav to allow the immersion of the idols. He reminded that Hyderabad was known for this “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”. Rao expressed confidence that the BRS will be voted to power for the third time as well.

Assuring that the new IT Tower will be ready in 36 months, he promised to ensure that IT giants will set up shop there and give a major boost to the ecosystem.

Asaduddin Owaisi also took potshots at the prime minister.

“I was standing in the corner. Rama Rao sahib (KTR) called me here. Now, I don’t know who is driving the car. Somebody came from Delhi and spoke all sorts of things,” said Owaisi while a smiling Rao patted his back in a friendly gesture.