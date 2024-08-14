BJP alleges cover-up in Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of covering up the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College to protect influential individuals.

In a social media post on ‘X’, BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that authorities at RG Kar Medical College are deliberately destroying crucial evidence linked to the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

Malviya alleged that the college administration has been breaking down walls within the medical college, including areas designated as the Resident Doctor’s Area and the female toilet, under the pretext of renovation.

He argued that this action is an attempt to eliminate circumstantial evidence that could have led the CBI investigation team to the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

According to Malviya, the incident has triggered widespread anger across West Bengal, with many questioning the Kolkata Police’s handling of the case.

He alleged that the state’s administration is complicit in the cover-up, further accusing Mamata Banerjee of protecting the alleged culprits, who, he speculated, might be family members of influential TMC leaders.

“While West Bengal is seething with anger, given Mamata Banerjee’s apathy and Kolkata Police’s botched cover-up attempt, RG Kar Medical College authorities break down room walls, inside the Chest Medicine Dept, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could be crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI investigating team to the murderers,” he said, adding “area marked as Resident Doctor’s Area and Toilet (Female) inside the Chest Medicine Dept also being broken down in the name of renovation.”

This, the BJP leader continued, “leaves no one in doubt that Mamata Banerjee was all along eliminating evidences and covering crime trail to protect those involved in the heinous crime, who, it is speculated, happen to be family members of influential TMC leaders.”

The BJP allegations come amid a massive protest by doctors fraternity over the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI to investigate the case, raising serious questions over the state’s handling of the incident.

A CBI team has also reached West Bengal to investigate the horrific incident, which is being compared to the Nirbhaya case.