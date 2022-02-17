BJP accuses Congress party of playing divisive politics in Punjab

With barely three days left to assembly-polls in Punjab on 20 February, BJP has gone all out against the Congress Party accusing it of allegedly playing divisive politics in the state.

Leading the attack against the Congress party and especially general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is the BJP’s top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleague and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Both Modi and Singh at their separate election rallies in Punjab on Thursday slammed the Congress party in the wake of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s open support by clapping to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks on Wednesday at a joint rally when he said, “Don’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiya enter Punjab.”

Speaking at a rally in Fazilka, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress always pitted people of one region against another. “Congress Chief Minister gave a statement yesterday (Wednesday) that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP, Bihar don’t toil,” he said.

Modi further hit out against the Congress party, “Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Punjab Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such a divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment.”

At another election rally in Amritsar, Rajnath Singh accused the Congress party of trying to gain power by dividing the society. “Congress wants to gain power by dividing the society. When he (Punjab CM Channi) was saying this, Priyanka Gandhi was standing there. India is the only country that has not considered not only the people living within its borders as its family, but also the people across the world,” the senior BJP leader pointed out.

BJP IT cell in-charge and in-charge of BJP affairs in West Bengal Amit Malviya asked, with Priynka Gandhi openly supporting Punjab CM Channi’s remark by clapping, would the people of UP vote for the Congress party?

“Channi made really objectionable remarks. But what was more objectionable was that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP in-charge of Congress, was laughing and clapping in his company when the people of UP and Bihar were being disrespected. On what basis does the Congress think that people in UP should support and vote for them?” Malviya asked.