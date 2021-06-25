Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied allegations of gross discrepancy in actual consumption of oxygen in the national capital, terming the reports as fake and without approval from the committee.

Sisodia’s remarks came after the BJP alleged that the oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court during the peak of the second Covid wave last month had noted gross discrepancy in actual consumption claims.

The BJP further alleged that the Delhi government sought four times more oxygen than what was its actual requirement.

The Delhi government’s claim of 1,140 MT was four times higher than the calculated consumption as per bed capacity formula, which was 289 MT only.

Delhi BJP head Adesh Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal government’s preparation to combat against Covid-19 was completely failed.

“Kejriwal failed to provide adequate beds and medicines for Covid patients and when he failed to do so he created panic among the pope of Delhi by exceeding oxygen demand more than its actual need in Delhi’s hospitals during the second wave of Covd-19 pandemic,” Gupta alleged.

Responding to that Sisodia addressing a press conference said, “There is no such report and BJP leaders are abusing the Kejriwal government on the basis of false reports. We spoke to SC’s oxygen audit committee and they said they have not approved any such report. I would challenge BJP to bring the report which has been approved by the oxygen audit committee,” Sisodia added.