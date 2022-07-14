Birla’s clarification on ‘unparliamentary’ words: No words banned

Clearing the air on political row that erupted days ahead of the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament over the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which released a list of words that have been designated as “unparliamentary”, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said “no words have been banned”.

The Lok Sabha Speaker’s clarification comes after the Opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress had questioned the intent behind the list of words that has been designated as “unparliamentary”.

Addressing a press conference here, the Lok Sabha Speaker, while clarifying Parliament’s move, said words that have been expunged have been said and used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power.

“Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition…no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously,” Birla said.

“Have they (Opposition) read this 1100-page dictionary (comprising unparliamentary words), if

they had…would not have spread misconception…It’s been released in 1954…1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010…began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla said earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released.

“To avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on the internet,” he said.

“No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged,” Birla asserted

Earlier, several senior members of Parliament had lashed out at the report of the Lok Sabha

Secretariat which has released a list of words that have been designated as “unparliamentary.”

The list comes just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on 18 July.

Usage of many words – such as ‘corruption’, ‘corrupt’, ‘Jumlajeevi’, ‘tanashah’, ‘Dictator’, ‘black’ and ‘Khalistani’ are among those that have been banned.

Opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool

Congress leader Derek O’Brien and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

have questioned the intent behind such a notification.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary’. What next Vishguru?”

Reacting to the list, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien in a tweet said, ” Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a tweet said, ” Is “Truth” unparliamentary?

– Annual Gender Gap Report 2022 Ranks India 135 out of 146

– On health and survival subindex, India ranked lowest at 146th place

– India among only 5 countries with gender gaps larger than 5%.”

Words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘baal buddhi’, and ‘Snoopgate’ have been

declared ‘unparliamentary’ in both the Houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

A new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat lists out unparliamentary words and expressions.

These include ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘tanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘Khalistani’, ‘vinash purush’, and ‘khoon se kheti’ as unparliamentary and would be expunged if used during

debates or otherwise in both the Houses.

The booklet has further listed words like ‘dohra charitra’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’, ‘nikamma’

and ‘behri sarkar’ as unparliamentary expressions.

Words or expressions declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different

Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, have been

compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in

expunging words and expressions.

Words and expressions that were declared unparliamentary in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and

state legislatures in the country during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the

Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020 have been compiled in the form of a booklet.

The booklet says that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in

conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersion made against the Chair in both the Houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from

the records of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman or the Lok Sabha Speaker vets the words spoken in the House during

the session and unparliamentary words are expunged by the Chair and do not form part of the Parliament records.

Among some of the English words ‘bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’ and others are listed in the booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as unparliamentary.

‘Anarchist’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, and ‘khareed farokht’ have also been listed as unparliamentary.