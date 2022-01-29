Bird census conducted in Kashmir’s Wular Lake

Common Teal, Common Shelduck, Ruddy Shelduck, Gadwall, Sandpiper, etc. were spotted in large numbers during the annual bird census on Saturday in Kashmir’s Wular Lake.

The census was conducted by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority Kashmir.

In the survey, volunteers from multiple bird clubs and organizations participated. This was the first such major census conducted in the lake in which around 25 birders cum volunteers participated.

The trainees were given orientation prior to census operation.

For count purposes, 22 points were laid all across the lake for bird counts. The survey was conducted both via boats as well as by foot.

Mudasir Mehmood, Coordinator WUCMA, said that regular scientific monitoring of birds and other faunal diversity is being carried out for long-term population monitoring and to make informed management decisions.

The report on the census will be published soon after analyzing and assessing the data.