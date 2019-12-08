According to a bill listed for introduction in Lok Sabha on Monday, the reservation for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and other assemblies will be extended for another 10 years. However, the nomination of the Anglo-Indian community in the legislature will end from January next year.

According to the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, the reservation to SCs and STs and the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was granted for 70 years since the Constitution came into force.

The duration for reservation for these communities will come to an end on January 25, 2020.

Through the Bill that the centre will table on Monday, the reservation will be extended till January 25, 2030 for SCs and STs only and not for the Anglo-Indian community.

In Parliament, there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from Scheduled Tribe communities. In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members.

Currently there is a provision of nominating two members from the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha.

The current strength of Lok Sabha is of 545 members out of which two are nominated by the President from the Anglo-Indian community.

Currently, the two seats of Anglo-Indian Community is vacant in the House leaving the strength to 543 members.

Reservation in legislature for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is carried out through constitutional amendments while a similar reservation in jobs is decided by the respective state governments.