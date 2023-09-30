Biker beaten to death after minor mishap in Jaipur’s walled city

A biker was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and rods by a rival group of people in the Gangapole area of Jaipur’s walled city on Friday night.

Iqbal, 20, was rushed to the SMS hospital with multiple injuries, including in his head, but was declared dead by a team of doctors, the police said.

Denying social media reports alleging ‘lynching’ by people of another faith, Director-General of Police Umesh Mishra told The Statesman that it was a case of road rage. He informed that nine suspects were detained based on video clips in the case registered as a murder.

The identity of the main accused was about to be disclosed, the DGP said.

The incident occurred at 10:45 pm when the deceased, who, along with his younger brother, was riding a bike that was hit by another coming from the opposite direction making them fall from the bikes.

Following this, an altercation occurred between two groups from different communities culminating in violence in which Iqbal was allegedly beaten up by sticks and rods as recorded in CCTV footage.

The whereabouts of the biker who hit the deceased were yet to be identified.

Enraged by the killing of the youth, people blocked the entrance of Ramganj market at around 10 am on Saturday. The police and administration officials reached the spot to pacify the protesters and after about three hours of efforts, could be able to persuade them to disperse.

An extra police force, along with a riot protection force, was deployed on the spot to disperse the crowd and clear the roads leading to the Delhi highway.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family of the deceased protested at the Ramganj area demanding a house/land and a job for one of its members. His last rites have not yet been carried out, the Subhash Chowk police station officer said.