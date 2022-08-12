Bihar war of words: Giriraj Singh vs Tejashwi Yadav

The churning in Bihar politics has not ended with Nitish Kumar breaking away from BJP, it is the acrimonious war of words that has broken out on Twitter between the warring factions. Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Union Minister Giriraj Singh have been engaging in taunting over twitter over the jobs and unemployment issue. Tejasvi is being targeted for failing on the promise of providing one million jobs, that the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had made as a chief ministerial candidate during the 2020 Assembly election. The RJD leader in turn hit back at the “shameless” act of sharing “edited videos”.

The Union Panchyati Raj minister had tweeted a video of a television interview in which the deputy Bihar CM is heard saying “The promise that I had made of providing 10 lakh jobs, I would fulfill that once I become the Chief Minister, for now, I am the Deputy Chief Minister.”

Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Giriraj Singh’s tweet that it was silly on part of the union minister to share an edited video to try to “create a narrative”.

He also taunted the union minister and wrote on Twitter that having a one-foot-long ‘chhoti’ (braid) does not make one knowledgeable. Yadav shared the video of his full reply and said “These poor guys have no face in Bihar. Listen to this full video.”

“Sir, don’t be so shameless. One does not become knowledgeable by having a one-foot-long Chhoti, as you do. This is the plight of the BJP, only because of these idiotic antics, edited videos, and road raid statements of you people, these poor people have no face in Bihar,” Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.

श्रीमान जी, इतना बेशर्म मत बनिए। एक फुट लंबी चोटी रखने से कोई ज्ञानी नहीं बन जाता, जैसे आप रखते है। आप लोगों की इन चिरकुट हरकतों, Edited Videos व सड़क छाप बयानों की बदौलत ही भाजपा की यह दुर्दशा है। इन बेचारों का बिहार में कोई चेहरा ही नहीं। बाक़ी इस पूरे Video को सुन ख़ुशी मनाइए https://t.co/AMqEgcG2JX pic.twitter.com/AOtubm91J7 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 11, 2022

Things have now taken a different turn after Giriraj Singh said that the anti-Hindu sentiment of the “secular Bihar government” was evident.

“Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking the Hindu symbol Tika-Shikha,” Singh tweeted.

बिहार के सेक्युलर सरकार के शीर्ष नेताओं ने हिंदू प्रतीक चिन्ह टीका-शिखा पर हमले शुरू कर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/k1H2LbBQmV — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 12, 2022

The exchange of allegations began ever since Nitish Kumar walked out of the NDA with the BJP alleging that the JD(U) leader quit the alliance because he was not made the Vice Presidential candidate, an allegation which Kumar rejected calling it “totally bogus” on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP recently to rejoin his old ally RJD and the mahagathbandhan. He was sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday while Tejashwi Yadav became his deputy.

(with inputs from ANI)