Bihar train accident: 4 dead, over 50 injured after Northeast Express derails near Buxar

21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, resulting in death of four people and around 50 people were injured in this tragic accident.

The North East Express train was going from Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam when its 21 coaches derailed at 21.35 on Wednesday near Raghunathpur station of the Danapur division of the East Central Railway.

“Information has been received from the local district administration that around 50 people got injured,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway zone, Birendra Kumar, said.

Locals and district administrations rescued the passengers, and the critically injured have been referred to AIIMS Patna. Railway officials are present on the spot, he added.

“4 casualties have been confirmed, and rescue operations are underway. 21 coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI.

He further said that the reason behind the incident would be investigated after the rescue operation was over.

In response to the news of the North East Express derailment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma assured assistance with resources in dealing with the situation and ensuring safety of passengers onboard.

In a statement, Himanta Biswas Sarma said, “We are working diligently to ensure that the necessary assistance and resources are provided to manage the situation and restore normal railway operations promptly.”

The chief minister further said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and actively coordinating with local authorities and relevant agencies to address the incident involving the North East Superfast train (12506). Our primary concern is the safety of all passengers on board. I urge the public to stay informed through official channels for updates on this situation.”

According to information available here, two to three AC bogies have overturned and obstructed the tracks.

The helpline numbers for any inquiries or assistance: “For information and support regarding this incident, please reach out to the following helpline numbers: PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004.”