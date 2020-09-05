Even as the ruling JD-U goes on pressing for more seats under the seat-sharing arrangements, the BJP has dropped a bombshell by stating that it is in a position to form government on its own and the last year’s LS poll results have amply explained the party’s base support base. The next assembly elections in Bihar are due in October/November for which poll preparations are already on though the Election Commission has not announced the dates for polling.

“We can form a government on our own in Bihar and there’s no doubt in it. But, we’ve been in partnership with the JDU since 1996 and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don’t leave our friends,” Union Power Minister and BJP parliamentarian from Ara, RK Singh told the media today. He added there were no differences among the NDA partners over seat-sharing and claimed it would be completed smoothly. “Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and PM Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only,” he asserted.

If his remark is any indication, the seat sharing will take place on the basis of the formula adopted during the 2019 LS polls when the BJP and JDU had contested on equal number of seats. As a part of this formula, the BJP had offered quite many its sitting LS seats to the JD-U. The minister’s remarks come close on the heels of some BJP MPs expressing concerns over the way that JD-U had been staking claims for more seats.

What has annoyed the BJP further is the way the JD-U has gone on inducting outsiders to the JD-U and even lured Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi to the party ahead of polls. The JD-U has so far inducted 12 RJD legislators.

Incidentally, all had emerged victorious after defeating the BJP candidates in the last 2015 assembly polls when JD-U fought the elections in alliance with the RJD. It’s obvious now, they would stake claims on sitting seats. If that is not enough, Manjhi too has staked claims on some 10 seats and, most of these seats too happen to be the BJP’s traditional bastions. The continuing developments have, thus, caused bitterness in relations between BJP and JD-U, and it is to be seen now how things unfold in days to come.JD(U) leader and Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar also welcomed Manjhi to the NDA fold, saying it was in the state’s interest and result in the RJDled alliance getting wiped out in the assembly polls. The RJD had drawn a blank in the last Lok Sabha elections.

With dalits constituting a significant chunk of the electorate, Manjhi has often clashed with Paswan’s party. The two had bickered even before the 2014 general elections for a larger share of tickets. Manjhi was then a part of the NDA and the JD(U) a constituent of the grand alliance.

HAM(S) has support among ‘Mushar’ voters. They are a ‘Mahadalit’ community, which has a substantial population in the state where ‘Paswans’ are numerically strongest and the most influential among a plathora of dalit castes. The LJP believes Kumar wooed back Manjhi to counterbalance Paswan’s party.

The BJP has so far kept itself away from the feud, and insisted the alliance will contest the polls as a cohesive unit.