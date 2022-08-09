Amid Bihar’s political turmoil, Nitish Kumar announced his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister after JD(U) snapped ties with BJP after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone, announced his resignation to the waiting media after coming out.

“I was the chief minister of Bihar. Now, I have given my resignation from the post of Chief Minister,” he said.

Soon after Kumar tendered his resignation, he said, “All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA.”

According to sources, the RJD is likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar and there will be no differences on allotment of portfolios.

As per ANI sources, RJD said, “If the BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President’s Rule, we’ll give them a befitting reply.”

Sources close to the JD(U) said that MLAs and MLCs present at the meeting told Nitish Kumar that the BJP was trying to weaken the party since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

National Parliamentary Board President of JDU confirmed the new alliance of JDU and Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left).

Upendra Kushwaha took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Nitish Kumar for the new leadership of the new coalition, he added “ Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji for the accountability of leadership of the new coalition in the new form. Nitish Ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you.”

Meanwhile, in the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported chief minister Kumar’s decision and said that they were with him.

They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

Besides, a meeting of the Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held here today at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence with participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress – part of the Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance in the state.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to post about an impending political change in the state.”Get ready for the coronation, lantern holder”, she tweeted in Hindi and added a ‘victory’ emoticon to it.

Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU ie the NDA alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party.

Singh, once considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.