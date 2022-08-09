Bihar political crisis: BJP leaders meet at Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad’s residence

Amid reports of uncertainty over the party’s coalition with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) alliance, Bihar BJP leaders on Tuesday met at Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad’s residence in Patna.

At the meeting Deputy CM Renu Devi, State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and health minister Mangal Pandey, were among those who attended.

The move came after the Bihar CM held a meeting of all JD (U) MPs and MLAs at his official residence here today.

Meanwhile, Kumar will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm.

The BJP, meanwhile, seems to be waiting to see Nitish Kumar to make the first move.

Besides, a meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was also held today at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna which saw the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress – part of the Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance in the state.

Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU ie the NDA alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party.

Singh, once considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar’s ruling coalition without the BJP.

Ahead of the RJD convened meeting today, Congress Bihar legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said: “If Nitish Kumar comes, we’ll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we’ll be able to tell you only after the meeting.”

The JD(U) had contested and won the 2015 assembly elections in alliance with the RJD and Congress. Nitish Kumar had in July 2017 snapped ties with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ to ally with the BJP and continue as chief minister. In the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74 , the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats.

