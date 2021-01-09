A ruling party legislator has created a political storm with his claim that the chief minister Nitish Kumar will quit in the next six months to make way for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who missed the bus narrowly. The startling revelation has come from JD-U legislator Gopal Mandal.

“Nitish Kumar will quit his throne in the next six months to let Tejashwi Yadav become the next CM of Bihar,” said Mandal in Bhagalpur town on Thursday.

Mandal comes from the party which was until recently headed by the chief minister. Although Mandal has been infamous for making controversial statements, his claim assumes political significance in the light of continuing conflicts between the BJP and the JD-U.

The relations between the two NDA partners soured following poaching of six JD-U legislators in Arunachal Pradesh by the BJP although the latter was enjoying a comfortable majority in the House and faced no threat to the government.

The two partners came into conflict shortly after winning the recently-held Assembly elections with the BJP taunting the JD-U as its “Junior Partner” and then keeping close tabs on the functioning of the Nitish Kumar government through its “shadow Cabinet”.

Kumar enjoyed a free run during his previous terms but this time, he faces many obstacles on the way, one after another.