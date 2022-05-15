Bihar gets busy to construct temples as UP remains actively involved in ‘Mandir-Masjid’ politics

While the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP) remains actively involved in “Mandir-Masjid” politics, there has started a bizarre competition in Bihar to construct temples dedicated to various Hindu deities, a kind of development perhaps never witnessed in the past. Coincidently, both the states are currently under the BJP-led NDA rule.

In a fresh development, the state government has planned to construct a 101-meter statue of Goddess Ganga in the riverine areas of Sabalpur which fall between Patna and Sonepur. The state tourism department has already got busy preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Ganga status in a bid to develop the areas into a tourist hub, officials aware of the matter said.

In fact, the authorities plan to develop the area as “Ganga Dham” and in a bid to draw the number of tourists they have also planned to set up a Ganga Museum, Ganga River Aquarium, and Ganga Religion Convention Centre. “To begin with, we have started Ganga Aarti but in due course, the entire riverine belt of Ganga located on the confluence of Patna and Sonepur will be developed as a tourist spot,” Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad told the media.

Likewise, a religious body is constructing the world’s largest temple dedicated to the Lord Ram family in Bihar at a cost of Rs500 crore. The construction works of the temple which will be 270-foot high, 1,080-foot long, and 540-foot wide have already started on 3 May and it is set to be completed in the next two-and-a-half years. The temple is being constructed at Kaithwalia in East Champaran, the location where Lord Ram along with brother Laxmana and his religious teacher Vishvamitra had taken night rest on way to Janakpur, his sasural (in-laws’ house), according to Kishore Kunal, chairman of Mahavir Temple Trust which is constructing the temple.

Yet another feature of this temple, expected to be taller than the world-renowned 12th century Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia, is the world’s largest Shiva Lingam to be installed inside the temple premises which will have a total of 18 temples and the main temple will be 270-feet in height. The 33-feet high and 33-feet wide Shiva Lingam weighing 20 tonnes is being designed in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram, authorities informed.

Earlier this month, the ISKCON temple dedicated to Sri Radha Banke Bihari Ji Mandir was inaugurated by chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The temple spread over some three acres of land has been constructed at a cost of Rs100 crores and is considered the third such temple in India after Mathura and Gujarat in terms of architectural marvels. A very interesting feature of this temple is the fine carving by the Muslim artisans who belong to the same clan which constructed Agra’s Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

The 108-feet tall earthquake-resistant temple rests on 84 pillars which symbolise the 84 lakh creatures in Hindu mythology, says Srikrishna Kripa Das, president of ISKCON, Patna Chapter. It took 12 years for the workers, artisans, and craftsmen to complete the temple located in the heart of the state capital.