Biggest danger to India from dynastic parties like Congress: PM to RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India faced the biggest danger from dynastic parties like the Congress which did not allow the country to progress and was now putting hurdles in the path of its progress.

Replying to the Rajya Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to Parliament, the Prime Minister said the Congress, the Trinamul Congress and the Left talked of federalism, when it was known the Congress in power had dismissed over 100 State Governments and imposed President’s Rule there.

He said the Congress thinking was captured by “urban naxals” and the party kept complaining that history was being changed. “We are only trying to refresh their memory; history is not limited to one family’s history,” he said.

The Congress Party staged a walk-out even as the Prime Minister was speaking. The Motion of Thanks was adopted by a voice vote.

The Prime Minister said India was the only large economy in the world that had achieved high growth and medium inflation despite the impact of Covid-19. The rest of the major economies either had low growth or record-breaking inflation.

The Congress Party, he said, was painting a pessimistic picture of the country because it was frustrated due to its failures. The country made big achievements even during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We should have faith in the nation’s strength and in the capacity of its 130 crore people,” he said.

Modi recalled Ambedkar’s words and said the chief architect of the Indian Constitution maintained Indian federation is a Union because it is permanent; though for administrative reasons it could be divided into States.

Replying to Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s charge that the BJP was taking all claim for the nation’s progress when its foundation was laid by the Congress, the Prime Minister said democracy was not born in India in 1947.

The Congress claimed credit for democracy but it was not a favour granted by anyone, he said. Democracy was strangled during the Emergency. Everyone should proudly say India is a mother of democracy, but the problem with the Congress is that it cannot see beyond a dynasty, the Prime Minister said.

Modi said talent is the first casualty in a dynastic party. The country suffered big losses due to this. All parties should encourage democracy in their functioning. The Congress always believed that without it, the nation would have lost its way. Gandhiji wanted the Congress to wind up after freedom. If it had happened, the country would have been free of family rule.

If the Congress had folded up, the country would have been saved of the blot of the Emergency, decades of corruption, casteism, regionalism, the genocide of Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits would not have left their State, daughters would not have been burnt in Tandoors, and the nation would have got roads, houses and toilets, he said. Goa remained a foreign colony for 15 more years as Pandit Nehru declined to help satyagrahis there.

If the Congress was so much against the national sentiment, it could change its name from the Indian National Congress to like Federation of Congress. As the Congress staged a walk-out, Modi said after speaking, one should be ready to listen also.

The Prime Minister said the Government believed in national targets and regional aspirations. When States progress, the nation progresses and the national prosperity percolates down to the States. The GST Council was an example of how federalism functioned and all decisions were taken unanimously.

He said State Governments, even of their own party, were dismissed by Congress on trivial grounds. The party was paying the price for this now. The Congress High Command had only a three-point strategy – discredit, destabilise and dismiss. Modi gave a long list of Governments of Farooq, Devi Lal, Charan Singh, Badal, R K Hegde, Karunanidhi, Left Government in Kerala in the 50s, MGR, NTR dismissed by the Congress Government in various States. Congress could not talk of freedom of expression after harassing artists during the Emergency.

Modi said the whole world was worried about how would India tackle Covid-19, but was today all praise for its management of the disease and the vaccination programme. The Government was committed to spending as much money as required till the Covid-19 was persisting, the Prime Minister said.

It was an example of the Government’s commitment to federalism that he spoke to Chief Ministers 23 times on Covid-19 and how to deal with the situation, he said.

Eighty crore people were provided free food, houses were built, five crore tap water connections were given, rural area was kept out of lockdown and there was bumper production and procurement on MSP. Infrastructure projects continued and provided jobs. Over 80,000 Ayushman health centres were opened.

Despite difficulties, MSMEs were helped and they are entering defence sector. EPFO payroll data showed there were 1.20 crore new young employees joining it in 2021 itself. Hiring was up, and in one year more unicorns were added, he said.