Biennial elections to 13 RS seats on 31 March

Biennial elections to 13 seats in the Rajya Sabha will be held on 31 March, the Election Commission announced today.

These seats are spread over six states — five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

The 13 retiring members are: Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora from Assam, Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, A. K. Antony, M. V. Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K from Kerala, K. G. Kenye from Nagaland, Jharna Das (Baidya) from Tripura and Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab.

The Election Commission said the notification for the elections will be issued on 14 March while the last date for filing nominations is 21 March. Scrutiny of nominations will be done the next day while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is 24 March.

Voting will be held on 31 March from 0900 hrs to 1600 hrs while counting of votes will take place on the same day at 1700 hrs.