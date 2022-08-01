Bhubaneswar Hospital in unlawful occupation of Govt land

The AMRI Hospital here continues to illegally occupy government land at a prime location of Bhubaneswar even as a case is registered against the private healthcare facility under Orissa Public Premises (eviction of unauthorized occupants) Act, 1972.

If the written statement given on Monday by state Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das is any indication, a case under OPP Act, 1072 has been registered against the hospital since 2017. Naba Kishore Das was replying to a question by MLA Dasarathi Gamang.

The hospital was found in illegal possession of 1,630 decimal of prime land of the General Administration Department.

“The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee on 6 September had carried out partial eviction of the encroached land. However, eviction could not be completed due to protests by local people. Steps are being taken to occupy the remaining encroached land”, the Minister said without divulging the details of the reclaimed land.