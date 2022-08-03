Bhubaneswar civic body plans 50 new mini parks

In an attempt to provide green ambiance to the bustling state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to put in place 50 mini parks within the corporation jurisdiction. Besides giving green touch to the city, the proposed parks will go a long way in providing adequate space for physical exercise of local residents, said an official of BMC.

The proposed parks will come up under the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan Yojana (MUKTA Yojana), the State Government’s flagship programme. This community driven initiative will involve identified mission Shakti groups following the guidelines. The groups along with community members are involved in planning and implementation activities.

As per provision, work orders have been issued in the name of respective engineers. Mission Shakti Groups of concerned areas will do the supportive supervision. For their involvement they will get 7.5 per cent of the budget cost.

Park areas are limited to half acre and less than that. Budget limit varies as per size of the parks. About 35 to 60 lakh will be spent for each park. Facilities may vary from park to park as per plan, added the official.