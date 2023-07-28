Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to January 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case accused and civil right activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been in jail since August 2018.

Granting bail to Gonsalves and Ferreira, a bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that almost five years have lapsed since they were taken into custody.

The top court granted bail to Gonsalves and Ferreira as it set aside the Bombay High Court order rejecting their default bail.

“Considering fact that almost five years have elapsed (since they were taken into custody), we are satisfied they have made out a case for bail,” the court said, pronouncing judgment.

The court further said that the allegations against them are serious but that does not mean bail cannot be granted.

“The allegations are serious, no doubt, but for that reason alone, bail cannot be denied to them,” said Justice Bose, speaking for the bench.

Granting bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, the court imposed certain conditions including that they shall not leave Maharashtra without obtaining trial court’s permission and both have to surrender their passports during the period of bail with the investigating officer of NIA.

The court further directed that both will inform the NIA officer about their address where they shall reside. They will only use one mobile phone each and inform the investigating officer about their mobile numbers, ensure that their mobile phones remain active and charged round the clock so that they remain constantly accessible throughout the period they remain on bail, it added.

“During the period when they remain on bail, both the appellants (Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira ) shall keep location status of their mobile phones active 24 hours a day, and their phone shall be paired with NIA’s IO (Investigating Officer) to enable him to identify their exact location any time,” the court directed in its order.

Other conditions include that both will report once a week to the SHO of the police station within whose jurisdiction they are going to reside.

The bench further directed that if there is a breach of these conditions, or any of the conditions imposed independently by trial court, it would be open to prosecution to seek cancellation of bail without further reference to this court.

“Similarly, if appellants seek to threaten or otherwise influence any of the witnesses in either of two cases – whether directly or indirectly – then also prosecution shall be at liberty to seek cancellation of bail,” it further stated.

Gonsalves and Ferreira had approached the top court against the Bombay High Court order denying them default bail, even as the same benefit was granted to another co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj.

Gonsalves and Ferreira are among the 16 alleged Maoist activists against whom the NIA filed a charge-sheet on October 9, 2020. Others are Mumbai’s Anand Teltumbde, Hany Babu, an associate professor of Delhi, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor of Pune, Jyoti Jagtap of Kondhawa, Milind Teltumbde of Yavatmal and Stan Swamy of Ranchi. The 80-year-old priest Swamy was nabbed from his home in Ranchi only two days ago before filing the charge-sheet.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Maharashtra Police after later had filed two charge-sheets, first in November 2018 and another in February and those charged with included Gautam Navlakha , Delhi’s activist lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Telugu poet Varavara Rao, Activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, retired English professor Shoma Sen and human rights activist Rona Wilson

The NIA allegedly recovered incriminating documents revealing his deep involvement with CPI (Maoist) activities.