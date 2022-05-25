Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to hold six National Conventions on Privatisation and Corporatisation of public sector and Government establishments

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) national office bearers’ deliberations on 22 and 23 May have decided to hold six national conventions to create awareness about privatisation and corporatisation-related issues.

BMS General Secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha today said the conventions will be held at Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Kanpur, Ambala, and Guwahati.

Employees of all Public Sector Undertakings from Power, Telecom, Engineering, Banking, Insurance, and Central Government employees from Defence, Railways, and Postal sectors will participate in the conventions from June.

The meetings presided by BMS president Hiranmaya Pandya discussed the scope and opportunities that arise after the enrolment of more than 27 crore unorganized sector workers on the E-shram portal.

The BMS leader said the union will expand work among Street Vendors, Platform workers, Gig workers, Private Transport workers, Forest workers, Domestic Workers, sanitation workers, and different types of Scheme workers.

A National level Convention of Safai Karmacharis to stop sewerage deaths will be held in Delhi on 2nd July in which delegates from all over the country will participate.

The Convention will discuss the usage of modern technology and various methods to be adopted to prevent human deaths.

After the convention, a high-level delegation will meet Minister for Social Justice, Chairman National Commission of Safai Karmacharis, and NITI Aayog.

The meeting decided to conduct a two-day national level meeting of Organised Sector Women employees at Varanasi in the first week of December 2022.

The BMS office bearers welcomed the decision of the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to confer the Global Health Leaders’ Award to ASHA workers.