Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rousing welcome to Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

A rousing welcome was accorded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday at Krishna River bridge by enthusiastic party leaders and workers, marking the beginning of his Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi began his Telangana sojourn in the morning from Gudeballur, the first village of Telangana after his arrival from Devasugur village in Raichur district of Karnataka. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended for the next three days on account of Diwali.

Gandhi, who left for Hyderabad in a helicopter and later flew to Delhi, will also attend the AICC event when the new president Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on October 27 from Gudeballur and reach Makthal.

For the next 16 days, Rahul led Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies. He will also address a meeting on November 1 at Necklace Road in Hyderabad and will also visit various places of worship before moving to Maharashtra.

The state leadership is hoping that Rahul’s presence in Telangana will have a positive impact on Munugode by-poll as well, which is slated to be held on November 3.

Earlier, Telangana leaders including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickram Tagore, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and in-charge for AP and Telangana leg of the Yatra N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed Gandhi to the state.

It was indeed a spectacular sight when a one-km long bridge was swarming with people as the Bharat Jodo Yatra left Karnataka for Telangana. Telangana PCC chief Reddy carrying the tricolour accompanied former Congress president Rahul.

Later posting the photographs of the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossing the bridge while swirling waters of river Krishna underneath gleamed with the early rays, Gandhi captioned: “A river of love is flowing through India, rekindling the hope for progress and prosperity.”

Addressing the gathering, Rahul slammed the RSS for spreading hatred and reiterated the message of harmony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “We do not want two India. We want only one India where everybody gets justice and employment, and there should be brotherhood.”