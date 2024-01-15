Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kangpokpi

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was warmly received as it reached Mainpur’s Kangpokpi district today in Gamgiphai, a peripheral area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Thousands of people, particularly from the Kuki-Zo community, welcomed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his team, showcasing Kuki-Zo traditional “Salulap Dance.”

Supporters of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kangpokpi district expressed their blessings to Rahul Gandhi with the slogan, “Pu Rahul Gandhi, Damsot hen,” translating to “Honourable Rahul Gandhi, Long Live.”

The Yatra, initiated under the theme “Saho Mat, Daro Mat” (Tolerate No More, Fear No More) from Khongjom in Thoubal district, reached Kangpokpi after a night halt at Sekmai.

Covering 110 districts in 15 states over 6700-plus kilometers in 66 days, Kangpokpi district is a significant stop on the Yatra’s route.

During the 25-kilometer journey in a Volvo bus before reaching Kangpokpi district headquarters, members of the Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights (KWOHR), traveling with Rahul Gandhi, briefed him on 0the current situation, grievances, hardships and the situation in Moreh.

A KWOHR member informed the media in Kangpokpi that they emphasized to Rahul Gandhi that peace in Moreh would be elusive unless state forces are withdrawn from the border town.

Residents of Kuki-Zo villages along National Highway-2 formed human chains along the roadside, welcoming Rahul Gandhi.

Besides other Congress leaders, Dr. Lamtinthang Haokip and Kim Haokip, INC candidates in the last MLA election in Manipur, accompanied Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.

At Kangpokpi District Headquarters, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills met Rahul Gandhi and submitted a memorandum.

The memorandum highlighted the ethnic violence in the state, blaming the N Biren Singh government for the unrest in May of the previous year. It also outlined the severe crisis faced by the Kuki-Zo community, particularly in accessing hospitals and colleges in Imphal.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills requested Gandhi’s intervention in establishing a hospital and a secular college in Kangpokpi District through NGOs or private entities to address the immediate needs of the affected population.

Strongly condemning the Manipur government’s proposal to locate designated camps for UNLF surrendered cadres in tribal areas, the memorandum considered it a direct provocation of tribal sentiments, posing security risks and humanitarian concerns.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills also expressed distress over recent efforts by the Manipur government to de-enlist tribes under the Kuki community as scheduled tribes.

Highlighting the Kuki community’s historical contributions during the freedom movement against the British, the memorandum urged Rahul Gandhi to intervene urgently, addressing critical issues, promoting peace, and safeguarding the rights of affected communities in Manipur.