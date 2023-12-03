Bharat Adivasi Party candidate wins in Rajasthan

In the first ECI official result, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by defeating the nearest rival, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Katara, by a margin of 69,166 votes.

According to the EC, in Rajasthan, the Opposition BJP has taken a lead over the Congress. The saffron party is leading in 112 Assembly seats.

The Congress, which fought under the leadership of Chief Minister and party veteran Ashok Gehlot, is leading in 72 seats, followed by others in 11 seats including Independent seven.

Elated by BJP’s performance, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “From the day one, I have been telling that the BJP will win with huge majority in Rajasthan. People of the Rajasthan voted based on the reality.”